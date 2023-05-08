WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,816 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.57. 2,911,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,752,219. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

