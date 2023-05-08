WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,298 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 471,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,252. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.