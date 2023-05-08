WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.03. 353,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

