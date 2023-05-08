Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $169.18. 454,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,432. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.