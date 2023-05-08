Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.66. The company had a trading volume of 280,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

