Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $3,733,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.