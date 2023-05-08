Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 204,090 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 204,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI accounts for 3.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCVI. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,850. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.