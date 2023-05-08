Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:SAMAU – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,140 shares during the quarter. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAMAU remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Monday. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
