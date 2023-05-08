Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,943 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Two makes up about 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAIIU. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 89.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 1,054.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

KAIIU remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Stories

