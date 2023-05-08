Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 51,165 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,546,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,617,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1,670.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 402,781 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 399,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

TWLV remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

