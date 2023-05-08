Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,541 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ BCSAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

