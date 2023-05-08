Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,607 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LGVCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

