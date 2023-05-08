Wealthspring Capital LLC Reduces Position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSU – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,068 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Springwater Special Situations were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Springwater Special Situations

(Get Rating)

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

