Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 111,399 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,399 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCVIU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.