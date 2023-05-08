Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 264,171 Shares of Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,171 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Banner Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNNRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. Banner Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $10.41.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

