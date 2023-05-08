WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEC. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after buying an additional 440,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.