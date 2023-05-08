Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDYPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($137.43) to £140 ($174.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($198.65) to £151 ($188.66) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15,702.29.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

