WEMIX Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $225.21 million and $6.13 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 964,138,079 coins and its circulating supply is 250,259,070 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 964,094,878.7422305 with 250,212,870.21633643 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.95792919 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,458,467.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

