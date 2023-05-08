West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Schubert & Co raised its position in Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,192,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.