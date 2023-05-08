West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,748,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,492,129. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

