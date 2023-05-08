West Family Investments Inc. Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,638,000 after purchasing an additional 600,720 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 1,990,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

