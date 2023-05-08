West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.83. 465,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,074. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.