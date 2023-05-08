West Family Investments Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.30. 547,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

