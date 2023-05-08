West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 1,774 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,597 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 150,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. 3,766,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

