West Family Investments Inc. Sells 13,759 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHG. Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.