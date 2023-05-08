West Family Investments Inc. Sells 2,383 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,313,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.