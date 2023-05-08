Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(2.20)-$(1.90) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.79.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

About Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 184,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,561,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 353,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

