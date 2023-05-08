Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,032 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.70% of Whirlpool worth $284,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.4 %

WHR traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $136.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $196.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.