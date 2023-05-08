Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Wienerberger Price Performance

WBRBY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.