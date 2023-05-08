Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Wienerberger Price Performance
WBRBY stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
