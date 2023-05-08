Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

