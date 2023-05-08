World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.03. 43,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

