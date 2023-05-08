WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.43

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.80 million and $15.43 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009035 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838862 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

