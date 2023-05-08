Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $308,589.74 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.18637 in circulation."

