Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $746,810.58

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.10 billion and $746,810.58 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07009318 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $524,385.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars.

