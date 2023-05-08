Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $156.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

