Zcash Price Reaches $33.79 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $33.79 or 0.00119385 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $551.80 million and $21.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

