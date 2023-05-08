Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $553.06 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $33.87 or 0.00121642 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $553.06 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

