Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $232,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,680 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

ZION traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

