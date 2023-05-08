Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up to $89.46

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.46, but opened at $107.49. Zscaler shares last traded at $107.38, with a volume of 3,390,636 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Zscaler Trading Up 19.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

