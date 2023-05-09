888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on 888 from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $0.99 on Friday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings Plc engages in the provision of online gaming entertainment and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The Business to Customer segment offers casino and games, poker, and bingo. The Business to Business segment gives total gaming services under the Dragonfish trading brand.

