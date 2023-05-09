ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1,049.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,638.72 or 1.00015217 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000255 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,480.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

