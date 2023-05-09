Achain (ACT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224,249.44

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $224,249.44 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003294 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

