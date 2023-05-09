Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.78.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

