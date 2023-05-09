Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Alector from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Alector has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $660.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 in the last ninety days. 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

