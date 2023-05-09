Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the software’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.17.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.
Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering
In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,718 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
