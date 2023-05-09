Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the software’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,718 shares of company stock valued at $21,987,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

