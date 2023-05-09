América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMX. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 1,393,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 118.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

