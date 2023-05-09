Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $114.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,995.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

