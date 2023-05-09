Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

