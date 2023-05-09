Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arconic by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 606,506 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

