Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,848,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,848,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,303,027. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

